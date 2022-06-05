× Expand City of Fort Thomas 2022 Facebook Banners Flea in the Fort June Show

Fort Thomas' Flea in the Fort | June 5

Flea in the Fort is a handmade Artisan Craft show in Fort Thomas, KY inside Tower Park. It is a free event for people to attend. We will have over 70 artists selling their crafts, live music, food trucks, and craft beer.

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: FortThomasRB