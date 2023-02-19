Fortune Feimster Live Laugh Love! tour at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Comedian, writer, and actress Fortune Feimster announces her new Live Laugh Love! tour. Like her recently released hour-long Netflix special, Good Fortune, her live show captures the hearts of viewers and critics alike.

For more information call  (859) 233-4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

