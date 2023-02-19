Fortune Feimster Live Laugh Love! tour at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Comedian, writer, and actress Fortune Feimster announces her new Live Laugh Love! tour. Like her recently released hour-long Netflix special, Good Fortune, her live show captures the hearts of viewers and critics alike.
For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance