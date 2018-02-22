Foster Care & Adoption: The Facts You Need

Have you ever thought about changing the life of a child by becoming a foster parent? Feel free to come to a free informational event to learn more or explore other ways you can help. A representative from the DCCH Center for Children & Families will present an informational session about the qualifications and requirements to become a foster or adoptive parent. Ages 18 & up. Registration required.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit cc-pl.org