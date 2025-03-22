× Expand Foxhollow Farm Foundations of Sourdough Masterclass

Foundations of Sourdough Masterclass at Foxhollow

$65 - $100 per person.

Register now for an in-person sourdough classes with the owner of Kneaded by Nash, Jessie. Learn how to feed and maintain a starter, make sourdough bread from your starter, and build the foundations to use your starter in more than just bread! Leave the class with a loaf that will be ready to bake and the confidence to keep baking. Classes will be approximately 3 hours. The ONLY thing you need to bring is: your digital food scale.

When purchasing your tickets at Foxhollow’s website, you can add a Baker Starter set to your class registration for just $35. Baker Starter Set includes:

+proofing basket and food-grade cheesecloth liner

+UFO Lame with replacement blades(10)

+Danish Dough Whisk

+Custom KBN engraved Bench Knife

+Silicone bowl scraper-colors may vary

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar