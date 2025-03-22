Foundations of Sourdough Masterclass at Foxhollow
Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Foxhollow Farm
Foundations of Sourdough Masterclass
$65 - $100 per person.
Register now for an in-person sourdough classes with the owner of Kneaded by Nash, Jessie. Learn how to feed and maintain a starter, make sourdough bread from your starter, and build the foundations to use your starter in more than just bread! Leave the class with a loaf that will be ready to bake and the confidence to keep baking. Classes will be approximately 3 hours. The ONLY thing you need to bring is: your digital food scale.
When purchasing your tickets at Foxhollow’s website, you can add a Baker Starter set to your class registration for just $35. Baker Starter Set includes:
+proofing basket and food-grade cheesecloth liner
+UFO Lame with replacement blades(10)
+Danish Dough Whisk
+Custom KBN engraved Bench Knife
+Silicone bowl scraper-colors may vary
For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar