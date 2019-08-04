Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian

10th Annual

Founders' Day Organ Concert “Great Hymns of the Faith”

Traditional Hymn Sing

2:00 p.m. ~ Sunday, August 4th, 2019

Joseph Rogers at the c. 1850 Hook & Hastings Single Manual Pump Pipe Organ

with

Bill Gemmer, Trombone

Julie Donahue, Flute

Jessica Graff, Violin

followed by

Reception in Fellowship Hall

THE DRY RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

15 Warsaw Avenue, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

For more information call (859) 360-2506 or visit dryridgepresbyterian.org