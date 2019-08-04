Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian
Dry Ridge Presbyterian Church 15 Warsaw Avenue, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41035
10th Annual
Founders' Day Organ Concert “Great Hymns of the Faith”
Traditional Hymn Sing
2:00 p.m. ~ Sunday, August 4th, 2019
Joseph Rogers at the c. 1850 Hook & Hastings Single Manual Pump Pipe Organ
with
Bill Gemmer, Trombone
Julie Donahue, Flute
Jessica Graff, Violin
followed by
Reception in Fellowship Hall
THE DRY RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
For more information call (859) 360-2506 or visit dryridgepresbyterian.org