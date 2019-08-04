Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian

to Google Calendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00

Dry Ridge Presbyterian Church 15 Warsaw Avenue, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41035

 10th Annual

Founders' Day Organ Concert  “Great Hymns of the Faith”

Traditional Hymn Sing

2:00 p.m. ~ Sunday, August 4th, 2019  

Joseph Rogers at the c. 1850 Hook & Hastings Single Manual Pump Pipe Organ  

with

Bill Gemmer, Trombone

Julie Donahue, Flute

Jessica Graff, Violin  

followed by

Reception in Fellowship Hall  

THE DRY RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

15 Warsaw Avenue, Dry Ridge, KY  41035

For more information call (859) 360-2506  or visit dryridgepresbyterian.org    

Info

Dry Ridge Presbyterian Church 15 Warsaw Avenue, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41035 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Founders' Day Organ Concert at Dry Ridge Presbyterian - 2019-08-04 14:00:00