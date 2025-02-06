Woodsongs - Founding member of ZZ TOP at the Kentucky Theatre - Lexington
Don’t miss a magical evening of music with founding member of ZZ TOP in concert at the Kentucky Theatre Thurs Feb 6. It’s a blues, rock and more by one of the most legendary and historic guitarists in American music history BILLY GIBBONS.
For more information, please visit troubashow.com/
Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
