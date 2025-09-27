× Expand Matt Paskert Larry Fleet performing in front of a packed audience in 2024.

Fourth Street Live's Hot Country Nights: Larry Fleet

Get ready for a night of soul-stirring country music as Larry Fleet rolls into Louisville with his Hard Work and Holy Water Tour! This Tennessee talent is known for blending classic country grit with gospel-soaked soul, and he’s bringing all of it to Hot Country Nights at Fourth Street Live!

With chart-climbing hits like "Where I Find God," "Working Man," and "Quittin’ Ain’t Workin'," Larry’s live show delivers raw emotion, powerhouse vocals, and stories that hit home. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his music, this is one night that you won't forget.

A Nashville standout raised on bluegrass and backroad hymns, Larry Fleet is a soulful storyteller with a voice that carries the weight of generations. From fiddle lessons at age six to stages nationwide, Fleet channels his roots into every song—writing and performing with honesty, grit, and undeniable heart.

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/Events-and-Entertainment/Events/20250927-Larry-Fleet