Fourth of July Celebration (KHP Campers Only)
Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Fourth of July Celebration (KHP Campers Only)
Come to the Kentucky Horse Park to cool off during the balmy days of summer. Over the five night Fourth of July holiday, we will offer lots of family fun to help you keep you cool, including swimming, ice cream, movies, pony rides and much, much more!
For more information call (859) 259-4257 or visit kyhorsepark.com
Info
Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor