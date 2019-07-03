Fourth of July Weekend at Woodlands Nature Station

Wednesday, July 3

11:30am-12pm | Goodies for Groundhogs

Come see Nature Station’s resident groundhog some of her favorite treats during chow time! While we enjoy watching her munch on her lunch, we’ll learn about groundhogs and how they survive as one of nature’s best burrowers!

1:30-2pm | Red Wolf Treat Time

Who’s hungry like a wolf? Our red wolves, of course! Visit with our red wolves, one of the most endangered mammals in the United States!

Thursday, July 4

10am-4pm | All American Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate the holiday with a scavenger hunt inspired by the U.S.A.! Search the Nature Station for red, white, and blue animals and other patriotic picks

11am-12:30pm | American Iron: Central Furnace History Hike

Back in the 1800s, Western Kentucky and Tennessee were home to a thriving iron industry, including 8 furnaces in the Land Between the Lakes area. Join us for a stroll along the Center Furnace Trail.

2:30-3:15pm | National Symbol Showdown

The bald eagle became our national symbol in 1782, but what if we had to choose all over again? Which animal do you think would be best? Meet our resident eagle and several other native animals who think they would make good candidates for this honor. Then cast your vote for the best national symbol!

Friday, July 5

1:30-2pm | Vulture Culture

Vultures: are they super gross, just misunderstood, or somewhere in between? Join our naturalists for this fun program where you can get an up close look at these birds that are crazy for carrion, and learn how they play a crucial role in our ecosystem!

3:30-4pm | Feed the Animals Fridays: Cool Crawlys

Come help feed Nature Station’s resident frogs, toads, salamanders, and turtles during their chow time today!

Saturday, July 6

11am-2pm | July 4th Flag Craft

Eagles, rattlesnakes, bison, and deer have all been featured on flags! Celebrate Independence Day weekend by creating your own flag.

11:30am-12pm | Peewee Predators

Don't let their small stature fool you, these tiny predators are ferocious! These tiny terrors are some of the most fearsome predators around.

2:30-3pm | Truly American

Which animal is “truly” American? Join a naturalist as you tour our backyard and meet the members of our animal family that are ONLY found in America!

6-8:30pm | Sunset Canoe Trip

$25 per canoe. Cost does not include daytime NS admission. NS closes at 5pm. Registration limited. Reservation and full deposit required. Call 270-924-2020 to reserve your space and for location information.

Sunday, July 7

11am-2pm | July 4th Flag Craft

Eagles, rattlesnakes, bison, and deer have all been featured on flags! Celebrate Independence Day weekend by creating your own flag.

11:30am-12pm | Bobcat Boogie

You’re not the only one who likes to have fun in the summer! Come meet Nature Station’s resident wildcat!

2:30-3pm | Bald is Beautiful: The Bald Eagle

Bald eagles may not actually be bald, but they certainly are beautiful! Visit with the Nature Station’s resident eagle during her chow time and learn why this bird makes a perfect national symbol for America. We’ll also discuss the successful comeback of the bald eagle in Land Between the Lakes and beyond.

3:30-3:50pm | Sunday Funday: Watermelon Feast

Everyone loves having fun and today it’s time to feast! Join the animals in celebrating the Fourth of July with a watermelon picnic. Watch our wolves, coyotes, and more chow down on their slice of watermelon.

