Fragments of a German-American Mind Exhibition

The Kentucky College of Art + Design at Spalding University presents its first film exhibition with a collection of pieces exploring the meaning and enduring paradox of one’s home.

849 Gallery

Kentucky College of Art + Design at Spalding University

Admission: Free

Exhibition on view Aug. 24-Sept. 30, 2017

Gallery hours: Thursdays & Fridays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or by appointment

For more information call 502.873.4373 or visit kycad.spalding.edu