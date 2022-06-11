Francisco's Farm Art Fair in Midway

The 2022 Francisco's Farm Art Fair returns to Historic downtown Midway, June 11-12, 2022. The fine art show will feature the work of 75+ local and regional artists, activities for children, live music, local; shops, restaurants, and food vendors.

OUR STORY

The Francisco's Farm Art Fair premiered in Spring of 2004 on the campus of Midway University. Since that time, artists from across the country have traveled to Midway, Kentucky each year to exhibit and sell their work. In 2021, the fair will temporarily call downtown Midway home. Learn More.

ABOUT OUR NAME

The Fair Founders from Midway Renaissance named the event for Colonel John Francisco, the original owner of the property on which the city of Midway now stands. In 1835, Francisco sold his farm to the Lexington and Ohio Railroad. The L&O planned and built Midway, Kentucky’s first railroad town, so named because it is halfway between Lexington and Frankfort, the state capital.

FREE ADMISSION

On street parking is free. $5 parking at Southern Equine Farm (1 block from fair)

For more information visit franciscosfarm.org