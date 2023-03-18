Frank Foster at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Frank Foster embodies musical independence at its highest level. He not only has taken the road less traveled, but the road almost never traveled. Acting as his own record label, management, booking agency and publishing company, he has managed to find success that some major label artist may never find. This rural Louisiana native and former oilfield man has taken his songs from the campfire to the coliseum seemingly overnight, all the while gaining a following of fans whose loyalty is unmatched.

For more information call (800) 765-7464 or visit renfrovalley.com