Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio featuring Vinny Raniolo and Gary Mazzaroppi are some of the most extraordinary guitarists performing before the public today. Hear a wide repertoire of unique fresh arrangements as this astounding trio covers works from Beethoven, Bach to Paul Simon and Frank Zappa as only they can!

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org