Frankenstein 200th Anniversary Book Talk

The discussion is open to everyone, from students through adults. Information about the Carson Center's productions of Frankenstein will also be available at the discussion, as well as a chance to win some free tickets to the US Bank Family Series performance on October 21, 2018 at 6pm! Copies of the book, both physical and digital, are available to check out from the McCracken County Public Library

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net