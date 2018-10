Frankfort Area Young Professionals Social Meet Up

For social, professional networking while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the scenic West Sixth Farm and a tasty craft beer.

Joe Kuosman, One of the owners of West Sixth Brewing will be speaking with us about how the popular brewery got started and the leadership it took to make this vision a reality.

RSVP to the Chamber office at 502-223-8261 or suzy@frankfortky.info

For more information call 502-223-8261