Check the dates!

Frankfort Summer Concert Series

Downtown Frankfort is the place to be this summer! The 2026 Summer Concert Series featuring an exciting lineup that will rock your socks off with incredible live music all season long.

Enjoy evenings filled with great bands, delicious food, cold drinks, and the vibrant atmosphere that makes downtown Frankfort such a special place to gather. Bring a chair, bring your friends, and experience the sound of summer on the riverfront.

7 - 10 p.m. on the Old Capitol Lawn

Road Closures:The St. Clair Mall and Broadway between Catfish Alley and Lewis Street are closed to vehicular traffic during Concert nights.

For more information call (502) 223-2261 or visit visitfrankfort.com