Frazier Museum Presents Bridging the Divide: The Black Six
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Frazier Museum Presents Bridging the Divide: The Black Six
A police stop in 1968 in Louisville led to outrage, the Louisville Rebellion in Parkland, and the arrests of five Black men and one woman—a group who would come to be known as the “Black Six.”
They were prosecuted and would stand trial on conspiracy charges related to the rebellion, a case that was eventually dismissed.
Their story is part of the Frazier’s “West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation” exhibition. But how much do you know about it, and how does that history relate to events in our community today with law enforcement, brutality, and suspicion?
We will talk with some of the original members of the Black Six, as well as relatives, about what happened, how it impacted their lives forever, and lessons that can be applied today.
PANELISTS
Manfred Reid, member of the Black Six
Pete Cosby, member of the Black Six
Sam Hawkins, member of the Black Six
Cheri Bryant Hamilton, daughter of Ruth Bryant, member of the Black Six
Bill Allison, attorney for the Black Six
Ken Clay, witness to the Louisville Rebellion
MODERATORS
Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum
Joi McAtee, Lean Into Louisville
QUESTION FACILITATOR
Veda Morgan, Courier Journal
DOORS OPEN: 5:30 p.m.
WEST OF NINTH GALLERY ACCESS: 5:30–6 p.m.
PROGRAM: 6–7 p.m.
ADMISSION: Free or $10 Donation
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org