SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Playhouse in the Park

to

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

One of our add-on shows for the 2023 season, Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music, through such songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction." Based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series.

Contact: Playhouse in the Park

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270.759.1752

Auditions: April 10th and 11th — This show calls for 1 male and an ensemble of children.

Director: Lisa Cope

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Info

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.759.1752
to
Google Calendar - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-05-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-05-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-05-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-05-19 18:00:00 ical