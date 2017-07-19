Free Admission to Kentucky Museum Wednesdays in July

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Free admission Wednesdays in July

Free Admission Wednesdays in July to the KY Museum. July 5, 12,19 & 26

For more information visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
