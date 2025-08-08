× Expand International Book Project Free Book Friday - 1 Free Book Friday poster

Free Book Friday at International Book Project

Visit International Book Project on Friday, August 8 for our quarterly Free Book Friday event. Hundreds of books will be available for free (mostly hardcover general fiction). No purchase necessary; donations appreciated.

PLEASE NOTE:

- All guests are limited to 1 box of free books per guest until 4pm. From 4-5pm, there is no limit.

- This offer is first come, first serve. No holds will be accepted.

- Offer available while supplies last.

- Only the books on the designated Free Book Friday tables are free. The books on shelves in the bookstore are all available for purchase for $5 or less!

For more information call 8592546771 or visit on Facebook: International Book Project