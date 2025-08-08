Free Book Friday at International Book Project

to

International Book Project 1440 Delaware Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Free Book Friday at International Book Project

Visit International Book Project on Friday, August 8 for our quarterly Free Book Friday event. Hundreds of books will be available for free (mostly hardcover general fiction). No purchase necessary; donations appreciated.

PLEASE NOTE:

- All guests are limited to 1 box of free books per guest until 4pm. From 4-5pm, there is no limit.

- This offer is first come, first serve. No holds will be accepted.

- Offer available while supplies last.

- Only the books on the designated Free Book Friday tables are free. The books on shelves in the bookstore are all available for purchase for $5 or less!

For more information call 8592546771 or visit on Facebook: International Book Project

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
8592546771
to
