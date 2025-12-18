× Expand International Book Project Free Book Friday - 1 Free Book Friday poster

Free Book Friday at International Book Project

Stop by International Book Project on Friday, February 27 to browse hundreds of FREE books! You're likely to find something for everyone - adults and children, fiction and nonfiction, bestsellers and indie finds, and more.📚

❓More info:

- Free Book Friday will take place from 9am to 5pm.

- Limit 1 box per guest until 4pm. After 4pm, you can take as much as you like!

- No purchase is necessary, but donations are greatly appreciated!

- This offer is first come, first served. No holds.

- This offer is available while supplies last.

- Only the books on the tables and carts labeled "FREE" will be free. The books on the shelves will be for sale for $5 or less!

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org