Free Book Friday at International Book Project

Visit International Book Project on Friday, November 21 for our quarterly Free Book Friday event. Hundreds of books will be available for free including general fiction, nonfiction, and children's books. No purchase necessary; donations appreciated.

PLEASE NOTE:

- All guests are limited to 1 box of free books per guest until 4pm. From 4-5pm, there is no limit.

- This offer is first come, first serve. No holds will be accepted.

- Offer available while supplies last.

- Only the books on the designated Free Book Friday tables are free. The books on shelves in the bookstore are all available for purchase for $5 or less!

For more information call 8592546771 or visit intlbookproject.org