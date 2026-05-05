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Free Book Friday at International Book Project

📣FREE BOOKS!📚

Did we get your attention? Free Book Friday is BACK at International Book Project on May 29th, but with a few changes.

🛍️Instead of a box, shoppers may now select up to one bag full of books per shopper. Please bring your own bag, and we request that it be standard-sized. If your toddler can fit in the bag, it's too big! We want to make sure that everyone has a fair chance to get books.

⏱️Hours have changed slightly! Free Book Friday will now take place from 10am-6pm, and there will be no limit on the number of books you can take after 5pm!

📚We have a wide variety of children's books and classroom sets of books that will be available at this event. Let your teacher friends know this is a great time to stock their classroom libraries!

❓Why are we giving these books away, anyway? We've gotten this question a lot and wanted to clear things up! We are a nonprofit focused on promoting literacy worldwide by providing donations of books to organizations around the globe. However, our warehouse is small, and the types of books our partners need are always fluctuating. Sometimes we need lots of kids' books, sometimes we need more medical textbooks, and so on! Since we don't always have room to store every book we may possibly need, we use Free Book Friday to give back to our community while also rotating the stock in our warehouse! This allows us to be as responsive as possible to our partners' donation requests, and also lets us thank our incredibly generous community for their ongoing support of our mission.

All of the other information regarding Free Book Friday remains the same: No purchase is necessary, but monetary donations are greatly appreciated. Only the books on the tables and blue carts marked "FREE" will be part of the giveaway. The books on the shelves will be for sale and all proceeds directly support IBP's operations.

For more information call 8592546771.