Freetowns Exhibit at Lexington Public Library's Northside Branch

The Lexington Public Library's Northside Branch will have an exhibit featuring photographs taken in the 1930s of residents of the Bluegrass region's freetowns. The exhibit will run from Martin Luther King Day through February and will kick off an effort to digitize other images from people living on the north side of Lexington.

The photographs come from the Helen Balfour Morrison Collection at the Newberry Library in Chicago. Morrison traveled throughout the Bluegrass documenting African-American life during the Great Depression. Her work will be simultaneously exhibited at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History in Frankfort.

The library's effort to digitize photos will include two weekends when family's will be able to have free family photos taken. The program that begins with the Freetowns exhibit will end with the Northside Family Reunion in May. The library's Freetowns Exhibit will be available for exhibit in surrounding counties afterward.

Library Hours:

1 to 5 p.m. Sundays,

9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays,

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays,

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information call (859) 231-5500 or visit lexpublib.org