× Expand LexPhil French Impressions

French Impressions at Singletary Center

French Impressions on Saturday, March 1 encapsulates and translates the beauty and grace of the French impressionist painters to a sonic landscape depicted by orchestra and choir. Louise Farrenc’s Overture No. 2 begins the evening followed by Claude Debussy’s La Mer, meaning The Sea, which features The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai on the first edition. Following intermission, LexPhil and Music Director Mélisse Brunet are excited to collaborate with The Lexington Singers for Francis Poulenc’s Gloria. With a section inspired by monks playing a mundane match of soccer, the work will feature the full choir and guest soprano Jessica Bayne. Then, the steadfast snare drum brings the orchestra to a resounding finale in Maurice Ravel’s Boléro.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/french-impressions