× Expand The Greenhouse at Zeppas Fresh Wreath Building Workshop

Fresh Wreath Building Workshop at Greenhouse at Zeppas

December 6th from 6 – 8 pm

December 7th from 11 am – 1 pm and 2 - 4 pm

December 8th from 2 - 4 pm

$75 per person.

Get ready for the holiday season with a unique gift idea! Treat your loved ones, clients, or employees to an unforgettable experience: a wreath-making class! Join Zeppas for a fun, hands-on workshop. Learn from Zeppa's talented landscape designer how to create beautiful wreaths to celebrate the season. Sign up now and make this season extra special!

For more information call (502) 414-7749 or visit touroldham.com/calendar