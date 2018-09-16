FreshART Gala

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

FreshART Gala

Since fresh ART began in 1992, more than a half million dollars has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to nearly a quarter-million Northern Kentucky children.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
