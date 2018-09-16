FreshART Gala
Since fresh ART began in 1992, more than a half million dollars has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to nearly a quarter-million Northern Kentucky children.
For more information visit bcmuseum.org
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
FreshART Gala
Since fresh ART began in 1992, more than a half million dollars has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to nearly a quarter-million Northern Kentucky children.
For more information visit bcmuseum.org
July 2, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 4, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 7, 2018
July 8, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053