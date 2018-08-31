Friday After 5 at Owensboro Riverfront

It’s our season finale! We wrap up our “We are Family” tonight as Triple Crown Realty Group brings to us Naked Karate Girls the Ultimate Party Dance Band 6:30pm-10pm on the Jagoe Homes patio stage on the BB&T Plaza. Owensboro Legends Night our first ever jam session with local artist 8pm-11:30pm will be on the Legendary Party at the Pier. Rock ‘Em Leon 7pm-10pm is in the Atmos Energy Courtyard. Tommy and Cathy Mulllins will close out the season for our new stage sponsor on the AT&T “Your Thing” Overlook Stage.

Friday After 5 is a summer-long series of FREE outdoor concerts held every Friday from May 20 through September 2 on the stunningly beautiful Owensboro, Kentucky riverfront. Friday After 5 began in 1997 with four concerts and has grown into a 16-week signature festival for the entire tristate area hosting more than 50,000 visitors each season on the riverfront every Friday After 5. It’s Where the Weekend Begins!

For more information visit FridayAfter5.com