Friday After 5 at Owensboro Riverfront

Friday After 5 is the award-winning, summer-long series of free outdoor concerts held every Friday on the eight block, stunningly beautiful Owensboro, Kentucky riverfront.

The festival includes live bands, family events, food trucks and entertainment. Our signature “Toast to the Sunset” takes place right on the riverfront at every Friday After 5.

There are five venues of entertainment plus a fun, kid-friendly street fair and costume characters.

No tickets. No Fees. No Kidding. Friday After 5 is Where the Weekend Begins.

For more information email ExecutiveDirector@FridayAfter5.com or visit FridayAfter5.com