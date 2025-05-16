Friday After 5 at Owensboro Riverfront

Friday After 5 returns for another exciting season of concerts and activities along the Owensboro riverfront. The 2025 (29th) season will run on Friday nights from May 16th through August 1st. Concerts and activities will emanate from scenic McConnell Plaza. The main concert stage will be located in the plaza. A second weekly entertainment location will be the Overlook Stage at Smothers Park. The Street Fair will encompass Veterans Boulevard and adjoining streets near and around the Plaza. The weekly festival will begin at approximately 5:00 pm each Friday with street vendors, food offerings, and other activities. Programming on the Overlook Stage will occur from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Main Stage concerts will take place from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm. (All times CDT). The full season lineup will be announced soon, including all activities, concerts, and events.

For more information visit FridayAfter5.com