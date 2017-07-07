Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28, 2017

5:00 – 9:00 pm (Last tour at 8pm)

Spend a summer evening enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in July, we are extending our hours and our tours to let you experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature tours, live music, and a choice of tickets. The Tour ticket includes an evening distillery tour and tasting. The Dinner Ticket includes tour, tasting and locally sourced dinner. A mixology experience featuring a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail will also be available to purchase each evening (available for purchase on-site).

