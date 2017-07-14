Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28, 2017

5:00 – 9:00 pm (Last tour at 8pm)

Spend a summer evening enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in July, we are extending our hours and our tours to let you experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature tours, live music, and a choice of tickets. The Tour ticket includes an evening distillery tour and tasting. The Dinner Ticket includes tour, tasting and locally sourced dinner. A mixology experience featuring a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail will also be available to purchase each evening (available for purchase on-site).

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
8598791812
