Friday Night Live in Madisonville

Join us from 6 PM until 10 PM for vendors, food, beer garden, a 5k and fun/walk sponsored by the Hopkins County UK Alumni Club, and a FREE ultimate pop2K concert featuring O-Town with special guests Ryan Cabrera & Tyler Hilton! Enjoy the fun at the Kidz Zone and visit the West End stage on W. Center St. with local bands and DJs.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events