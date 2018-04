Friday Night Live in Madisonville

Join us from 6 PM until 10 PM at First United Bank Plaza in downtown Madisonville. We'll have vendors, food, a beer garden, and a FREE concert featuring Dylan Scott and The Cameron Tabor Band. Enjoy the fun at the Kidz Zone and visit the West End stage on W. Center St. with local bands and DJs.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events