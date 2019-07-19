Friday Night Live in Madisonville featuring Grand Funk Railroad

Friday Night Live is part of our summer concert series that provides top-notch musical entertainment, food and retail vendors, a Kids Zone bursting full of inflatables and activities, a beer garden with local and craft vendors, a West End stage promoting local talent and so much more! Did we mention this is FREE for the entire family? In Madisonville, we charge a 0.03% restaurant tax when you eat out at local places. That money is all funneled into a fund that is used to promote tourism within our city limits. Our Friday Night Live events are just one example of how that money is used and because of it we offer a family-friendly environment with full of things to do at no cost to you!

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events