Friday Night Live in Madisonville

Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Friday Night Live in Madisonville featuring Sister Sledge and The Gap Band

 The ladies that brought you the 1979 smash hit "We Are Family" are coming to The Best Town on Earth to headline our August Friday Night Live installment. Pull out the teasing comb you never got rid of, throw on a bold print or grab your favorite pair of platform shoes and join us in downtown Madisonville for a free concert that's sure to be a night you'll never forget.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events

View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270-824-2100
