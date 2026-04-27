Friday Porch Pickin’ at Equus Run

Join us Friday evenings, from 6pm to 8pm for the perfect start to your weekend. Enjoy laid-back acoustic music in a beautiful vineyard setting—whether you’re catching up with friends or just unwinding after a long week.

Grab some snacks, your chairs, sip on your favorite wine, beer, cocktail, or mocktail, and settle in for a relaxing evening under the open sky.

See you on the porch!

Here's the lineup:

May 1: Mike Tuttle

May 5: Mo Bell

May 15: Kyle Biggs

May 22: JJ Mars

May 29: Bryce Taylor

June 5: Carrie Johnson

June 12: Wayne Whitehouse

June 26: Will Padgett Trio

July 3: Keith Williams

July 10: Mike Tuttle

July 17: Beth Burden

July 24: Coffman & McFarland

July 31: Spoon Benders

August 7: Bryce Taylor

August 14: Mo Bell

August 21: Willee Thompson

August 28: Wayne Whitehouse

September 4: Matt Castle

September 11: Nate Jones

September 18: Beth Burden

September 25: Kyle Biggs

October 2: JJ Mars

October 9: Bryce Taylor

October 16: Chris Jones

October 23: Jen Mizzel

October 30: Mike Tuttle

For more information call 859-846-9463 or visit equusrunvineyards.com