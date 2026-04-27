Friday Porch Pickin’ at Equus Run
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Equus Run Vineyards 1280 Moores Mill Road, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Friday Porch Pickin’ at Equus Run
Join us Friday evenings, from 6pm to 8pm for the perfect start to your weekend. Enjoy laid-back acoustic music in a beautiful vineyard setting—whether you’re catching up with friends or just unwinding after a long week.
Grab some snacks, your chairs, sip on your favorite wine, beer, cocktail, or mocktail, and settle in for a relaxing evening under the open sky.
See you on the porch!
Here's the lineup:
- May 1: Mike Tuttle
- May 5: Mo Bell
- May 15: Kyle Biggs
- May 22: JJ Mars
- May 29: Bryce Taylor
- June 5: Carrie Johnson
- June 12: Wayne Whitehouse
- June 26: Will Padgett Trio
- July 3: Keith Williams
- July 10: Mike Tuttle
- July 17: Beth Burden
- July 24: Coffman & McFarland
- July 31: Spoon Benders
- August 7: Bryce Taylor
- August 14: Mo Bell
- August 21: Willee Thompson
- August 28: Wayne Whitehouse
- September 4: Matt Castle
- September 11: Nate Jones
- September 18: Beth Burden
- September 25: Kyle Biggs
- October 2: JJ Mars
- October 9: Bryce Taylor
- October 16: Chris Jones
- October 23: Jen Mizzel
- October 30: Mike Tuttle
For more information call 859-846-9463 or visit equusrunvineyards.com