Fridays in October! Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

$18 per person.

Something strange is brewing in La Grange. History buffs, ghost hunters, thrill seekers - the Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours is where you want to be! Watch for spooky ghost sightings along this candlelit outdoor walk that takes you inside some of the town’s oldest buildings.

Dates for the 2025 season are:

October 3, 4 from 7 - 9 pm

October 10, 11 from 7 - 9 pm

October 17, 18 from 7 - 9 pm

October 24, 25 from 7 - 9 pm

October 31 from 7 - 9 pm

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/