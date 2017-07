Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

The 2017 Friends of the Library Used Book Sale will be held from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17 at the Bob Kirby Branch. A members-only preview night will be held on Thursday, September 14.

SALE HOURS:

Friday, September 15: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 17: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. (bag day)

Members-only Preview Night:

Thursday, September 14: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

For more information visit warrenpl.org