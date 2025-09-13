× Expand Friendship Flea Market Friendship Flea Market

Friendship Flea Market in Friendship Indiana

Indiana's most unique flea market and antique show welcoming visitors since 1968. Almost 500 vendor spaces selling a wide array of merchandise and specialty food. All blacktopped roads provide easy access for baby buggies and wheelchairs. Horse drawn trolley rides to and from town. Campfire with live music on Friday and Saturday night. www.friendshipfleamarket.com, like us on Facebook. Camping available, Parking $3.00, Admission Free

Date and Time: On Sat, 13 Sep 2025 09:00 - Sun, 21 Sep 2025 19:00

Venue details: Friendship, Indiana, 47042, United States

Category: Retail | Shopping

For more information call 859-341-9188 or visit friendshipfleamarket.com