From Kentucky to Canada on the Underground Railroad
From Kentucky to Canada on the Underground Railroad: the Story of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn presented by Dr. Karolyn Smardz Frost
Join us as Karolyn Smardz Frost shares the heroic story of enslaved African, Thornton Blackburn, who planned a harrowing escape right here in Louisville for he and his bride, Lucie. They went on to found Toronto’s first taxi company and made their home a haven for others who escaped the ravages of slavery.
