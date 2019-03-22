From Kentucky to Canada on the Underground Railroad

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

From Kentucky to Canada on the Underground Railroad: the Story of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn presented by Dr. Karolyn Smardz Frost

Join us as Karolyn Smardz Frost shares the heroic story of enslaved African, Thornton Blackburn, who planned a harrowing escape right here in Louisville for he and his bride, Lucie. They went on to found Toronto’s first taxi company and made their home a haven for others who escaped the ravages of slavery.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

