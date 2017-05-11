From Rough Draft to Publication Writing Workshop
Thursday, May 11, 2017 | 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Presented by author Tammy Blackwell
Bestselling author Tammy Blackwell will lead you through the process of turning your rough draft into something ready to be shared with the world. This session will cover both traditional and self-publishing methods, as well as the editorial process and marketing
All programs are free and open to the public.
For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
