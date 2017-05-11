From Rough Draft to Publication Writing Workshop

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

From Rough Draft to Publication Writing Workshop

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presented by author Tammy Blackwell

Bestselling author Tammy Blackwell will lead you through the process of turning your rough draft into something ready to be shared with the world. This session will cover both traditional and self-publishing methods, as well as the editorial process and marketing

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

270-442-2510 ext. 117

