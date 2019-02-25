× Expand by Kevin Gardner Vermont Window, Oil on paper, 2017, 40.5" x 28"

From Sabbatical Art Installation at Doris Ulmann Galleries

Gallery Installation exhibiting Berea College art professor Kevin Gardner's artworks created while on sabbatical in 2017. This exhibition will include paintings, figure studies, and drawings all done by Gardner.

For more information call (859) 985-3530 or visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu