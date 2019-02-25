From Sabbatical Art Installation at Doris Ulmann Galleries
Doris Ulmann Galleries Chestnut Street and Ellipse Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
×
by Kevin Gardner
Vermont Window, Oil on paper, 2017, 40.5" x 28"
From Sabbatical Art Installation at Doris Ulmann Galleries
Gallery Installation exhibiting Berea College art professor Kevin Gardner's artworks created while on sabbatical in 2017. This exhibition will include paintings, figure studies, and drawings all done by Gardner.
For more information call (859) 985-3530 or visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu
Info
Doris Ulmann Galleries Chestnut Street and Ellipse Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning