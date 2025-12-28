× Expand Sheryl Woolverton V - 10 Vision Board Workshop

From Vision to Action: Vision Board Workshop at Midway Art Studios

Most vision board workshops stop at inspiration. This one takes you into transformation.

Join us for a powerful, hands-on experience led by Sheryl Woolverton designed to help you reconnect with what you want, clarify your direction, and create a plan you can actually follow. In this 2–3 hour in-person workshop, you’ll craft a meaningful vision board and learn how to turn your dreams into simple, aligned action steps.

You don’t need the whole roadmap to begin — just the courage to choose your direction. $40 per person.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops