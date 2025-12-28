From Vision to Action: Vision Board Workshop at Midway Art Studios
Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Sheryl Woolverton
Vision Board Workshop
Most vision board workshops stop at inspiration. This one takes you into transformation.
Join us for a powerful, hands-on experience led by Sheryl Woolverton designed to help you reconnect with what you want, clarify your direction, and create a plan you can actually follow. In this 2–3 hour in-person workshop, you’ll craft a meaningful vision board and learn how to turn your dreams into simple, aligned action steps.
You don’t need the whole roadmap to begin — just the courage to choose your direction. $40 per person.
For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops