From the Front Porch Free Summer Jazz Concert Series

to

Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden E 3rd St at Midland Ave, Lexington, Kentucky

From the Front Porch Free Summer Jazz Concert Series

6 – 8 p.m.

Free

2026 schedule

  • Saturday, June 27: Band to be announced
  • Saturday, July 25: Band to be announced
  • Saturday, Aug. 29: Band to be announced
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: Band to be announced

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/concerts/front-porch-concert-series

Info

Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden E 3rd St at Midland Ave, Lexington, Kentucky
Outdoor
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