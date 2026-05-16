From the Front Porch Free Summer Jazz Concert Series
to
Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden E 3rd St at Midland Ave, Lexington, Kentucky
From the Front Porch Free Summer Jazz Concert Series
6 – 8 p.m.
Free
2026 schedule
- Saturday, June 27: Band to be announced
- Saturday, July 25: Band to be announced
- Saturday, Aug. 29: Band to be announced
- Saturday, Sept. 26: Band to be announced
For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/concerts/front-porch-concert-series
Info
Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden E 3rd St at Midland Ave, Lexington, Kentucky
Outdoor