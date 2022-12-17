Front & Center Author Spotlight at McCracken County Public Library
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
McCracken County Public Library
Front & Center Author Spotlight
Front & Center Author Spotlight at McCracken County Public Library
Saturday December 17, 2-4PM
Authors will be available to chat with you or purchase /sign their works
Copies of the titles will also be available to check out or download as an e-book
Front and Center is a series of small performances/or events held in the center of the first floor of the library, directly across from the main circulation desk.
Authors /titles included in this event are Richard Parker Wicked Western Kentucky, Bruce Leonard Quilt City Murders and the sequel, Quilt City: Panic in Paducah, Jayne Moore Waldrop, Drowned Town, Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems & A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson
All programs are free & open to the public.
For more information call 270-442-2510 or visit mclib.net