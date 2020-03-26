Frontier Nursing University Call The Midwife Screening at KET

KET - Kentucky Educational Television 600 Cooper Dr., Kentucky 40502

Friends of Frontier, those in Lexington, Ky. and surrounding areas- join us for a FREE reception and screening of season 9 of “Call the Midwife” on March 26 at 6 pm ET at KET! We’ll be enjoying light snacks and beverages before the show starts at 7.

This is free to the public, but space is limited, so make sure you (and friends) RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1pJko2mDPIMQMzcXjoCmQuIdPqwrLcqZU9BIGbNXbuY8/edit.

For more information call (606) 672-2312  or visit frontier.edu

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
