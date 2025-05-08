Frontline Kentucky: Kentucky on the World War II Homefront

During the Second World War, every state contributed more than soldiers. While Kentucky sent over 300,000 of its youth to war, the vast majority remained in the Commonwealth and contributed in other ways. From munitions plants to rationing, to scrap metal drives, explore how the war dramatically impacted Kentuckians who were thousands of miles from the front lines.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net