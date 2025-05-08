Frontline Kentucky: Kentucky on the World War II Homefront

Frontline Kentucky: Kentucky on the World War II Homefront

 During the Second World War, every state contributed more than soldiers.   While Kentucky sent over 300,000 of its youth to war, the vast majority remained in the Commonwealth and contributed in other ways.  From munitions plants to rationing, to scrap metal drives, explore how the war dramatically impacted Kentuckians who were thousands of miles from the front lines.

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
