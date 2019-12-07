Frosty Fun Run in Williamstown

Downtown Williamstown Williamstown, Kentucky 41097

Frosty Fun Run in Williamstown

The Frosty Fun Run is a non-timed 3K Run/Walk sponsored by Fitness for Life Around Grant County (FFLAG) that will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., just before the Grant County Country Christmas event.  There is no cost to participate.  

Frosty Fun Run participants are encouraged to dress in a festive costume or holiday attire.

A $50 Gift Card will be awarded in each of the following categories:  

* Frosty's Favorite Costume - Youth  (ages 12 and under)

* Frosty's Favorite Costume - Teen  (ages 13 - 17)

* Frosty's Favorite Costume - Adult  (anyone 18 and older)

* Best Decorated Sleigh  (includes wheelchairs, strollers and wagons)

* Best Carolers  (three or more participants needed to qualify as a caroling group)

The start and finish line will be at the Williamstown City Building:

400 N. Main Street, Williamstown, KY 41097

For more information call 1-800-382-7117  or visit visitgrantky.com

Downtown Williamstown Williamstown, Kentucky 41097
