Frosty Fun Run in Williamstown

The Frosty Fun Run is a non-timed 3K Run/Walk sponsored by Fitness for Life Around Grant County (FFLAG) that will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., just before the Grant County Country Christmas event. There is no cost to participate.

Frosty Fun Run participants are encouraged to dress in a festive costume or holiday attire.

A $50 Gift Card will be awarded in each of the following categories:

* Frosty's Favorite Costume - Youth (ages 12 and under)

* Frosty's Favorite Costume - Teen (ages 13 - 17)

* Frosty's Favorite Costume - Adult (anyone 18 and older)

* Best Decorated Sleigh (includes wheelchairs, strollers and wagons)

* Best Carolers (three or more participants needed to qualify as a caroling group)

The start and finish line will be at the Williamstown City Building:

400 N. Main Street, Williamstown, KY 41097

For more information call 1-800-382-7117 or visit visitgrantky.com