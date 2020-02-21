× Expand Jenny Kawa Frozen JR live onstage at Centre Square

Frozen JR at Angelic Hall at Centre Square

Anna, Elsa, and all their friends will be live on stage at Centre Square in Frozen JR the Stage Musical! Faced with danger, the princesses discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Expand your theatre experience by booking along with our annual Frozen Tea Party. It’s a treat you won’t want to miss!

This show runs February 21-March 1. Visit our website for event details in ticket information. kentuckyclassicarts.com/frozen-jr.html

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/frozen-jr.html